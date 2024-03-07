Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $669,000 in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 67,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of B&G Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of BGS stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $874.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $578.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.36%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

