Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $689,000 in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Sunnova Energy International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,098 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after acquiring an additional 921,583 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,254,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2,616.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 696,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 670,970 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NOVA stock opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

View Our Latest Report on Sunnova Energy International

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.