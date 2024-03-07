Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,083 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Huntsman by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,780,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 6,167.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 772,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Huntsman by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,522,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,795,000 after purchasing an additional 486,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.55.

NYSE:HUN opened at $25.99 on Thursday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.25%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

