Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $662,000 Investment in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.10% of Proto Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

PRLB opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $938.01 million, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 1.34. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average is $32.86.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.81 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

