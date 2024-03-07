Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $686,000 Investment in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,047,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,849,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 443.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 122,387 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 99,854 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,090,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EchoStar

In other news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SATS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EchoStar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

EchoStar Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($7.50). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 36.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

