Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,531,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,531,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,140,358.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $6,463,000. 19.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Select Medical Price Performance

Select Medical stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Further Reading

