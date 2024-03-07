Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 3,822 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 87.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 678.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 60.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

BKH opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $66.85.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

BKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

