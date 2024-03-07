Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 4,095 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,702 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.