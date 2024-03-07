Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 6,533 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 284,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 279,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HL shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

HL opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

