Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLO shares. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

