Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,400 Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $72,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $51,978,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter worth $38,546,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $20,359,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 4th quarter worth $19,395,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.43. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $66.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.34 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Stories

