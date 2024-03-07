Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 226.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCS. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 67.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 16.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Stock Performance

NYSE SCS opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $14.54.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,120.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,592 shares of company stock worth $1,256,502 in the last ninety days. 12.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

