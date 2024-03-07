Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.06% of Universal worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Universal by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Universal by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal by 52.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Universal stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.78. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Universal Dividend Announcement

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $821.51 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal

Universal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.