Quadrature Capital Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Shutterstock worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Shutterstock by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Shutterstock by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $41,858.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,018,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,718,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $41,858.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,018,940 shares in the company, valued at $551,718,325.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Caine sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,543 shares of company stock worth $2,477,717 in the last three months. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSTK

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.10. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $76.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 39.60%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.