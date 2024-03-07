Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,468 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,818. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of J opened at $146.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.36.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

