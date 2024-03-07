Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 1,127 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Lumentum by 192.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 83.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2,189.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $65.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.44 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LITE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

