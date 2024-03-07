Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 13,991 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,991 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCCS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,066,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $466,401,024.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,164,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,508,369.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,066,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

