Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 18,814 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,814 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in RingCentral by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $196,367.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,257.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

