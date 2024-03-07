Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 20,888 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,888 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 1,039.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 930,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 1,377.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 569,302 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 187,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 442.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 128,545 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,508,000. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $502.93 million, a P/E ratio of 343.33 and a beta of 1.18. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $37.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.58.

In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $177,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 441,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,689,002.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $177,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 441,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,689,002.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $86,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,133,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,500 shares of company stock worth $1,644,995. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

