Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 44,488 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 44,488 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.20% of FARO Technologies worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $21.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $27.07.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

