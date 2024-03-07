Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 558 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,950,000 after buying an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,449,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 234,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,745,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESS opened at $242.87 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.98 and a 200-day moving average of $227.86. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.39.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

