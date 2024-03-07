Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $661,000 Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 77.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 124,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 53,964 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

NYSE RYAN opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 106.20 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.76.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

