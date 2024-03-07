Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $708,000 Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,521 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.12% of Argan as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Argan by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 214,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Argan by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 82,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Argan by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,976,000 after buying an additional 69,059 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Argan by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 151,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 64,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Argan by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 160,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 49,350 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Argan Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $640.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.46). Argan had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 180.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Stories

