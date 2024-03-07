Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,957,000 after acquiring an additional 128,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,923,000 after acquiring an additional 83,328 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after purchasing an additional 146,110 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $61.90 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $83.89. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The business had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

