Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Vertical Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $95.19 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.