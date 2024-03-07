Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 40.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 39.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 11.9% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $407,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. KeyCorp raised their price target on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.20.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $140.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.81 and a 200-day moving average of $137.82. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

