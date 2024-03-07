Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading 4.7% Higher

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. 147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qurate Retail

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

