Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stake Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,646 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Ralph Lauren worth $18,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 119.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Shares of RL opened at $179.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $190.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.23 and its 200-day moving average is $133.87.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

