Randall J. Fagundo Sells 250,546 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) insider Randall J. Fagundo sold 250,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $2,412,757.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -193.76 and a beta of 1.71. Hillman Solutions Corp has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.02.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hillman Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.