Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Range Resources from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Get Range Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Range Resources

Range Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Range Resources stock opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Range Resources has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $941.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Range Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.