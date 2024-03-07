Rathbones Group’s (RAT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

LON RAT opened at GBX 1,552 ($19.70) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,634.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,644.95. Rathbones Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,436 ($18.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,052 ($26.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,115.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Rathbones Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16,301.37%.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.