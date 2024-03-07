Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.50.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX opened at $167.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.54. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $173.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,978,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,831,000 after acquiring an additional 181,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,848,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,532,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,892,000 after buying an additional 135,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,467,000 after buying an additional 506,806 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

