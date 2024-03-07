REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s FY2028 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of RGNX opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.27. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,237 shares of company stock worth $2,119,851 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

