Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Dropbox (DBX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX):
- 2/16/2024 – Dropbox was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.
- 2/16/2024 – Dropbox was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.
- 2/16/2024 – Dropbox was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.
- 2/16/2024 – Dropbox was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 1/19/2024 – Dropbox had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Dropbox Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22.
Insider Transactions at Dropbox
In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $392,935. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
