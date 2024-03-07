Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Dropbox (DBX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX):

2/16/2024 – Dropbox was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

2/16/2024 – Dropbox was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

2/16/2024 – Dropbox was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

2/16/2024 – Dropbox was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/19/2024 – Dropbox had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22.

Get Dropbox Inc alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,055 shares of company stock valued at $392,935. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.