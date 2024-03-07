REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Stock Position Lifted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 119.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of REV Group worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in REV Group by 4,975.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 509,691 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in REV Group by 1,020.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 382,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 348,507 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in REV Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in REV Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in REV Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 195,632 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group Stock Performance

REVG stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.70. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $21.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.42 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

REV Group Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

