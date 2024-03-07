Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVNC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $559.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.17. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.43% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.02 million. Research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 278,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

