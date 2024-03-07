Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,144 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Sunnova Energy International worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NOVA opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $770.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.11. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

