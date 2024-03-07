Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Credo Technology Group worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,191,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.78 and a beta of 2.00. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 215,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $4,936,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,504,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 215,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $4,936,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,504,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,742,142 shares of company stock worth $55,561,071 over the last three months. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRDO has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

