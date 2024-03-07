Rhumbline Advisers Buys 923 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Arcellx worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACLX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcellx by 98.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Arcellx by 21.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACLX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Arcellx to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $901,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $419,941.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,066.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037 in the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcellx Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $72.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 0.02. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $73.30.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcellx Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.