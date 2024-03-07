Rhumbline Advisers Buys 989 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Impinj worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 74.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 65.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Impinj by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Impinj alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $89,849.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,533,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $27,071.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $89,849.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,533,440.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,864,025 in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI opened at $112.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 8.73. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $142.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.49 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.67.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Impinj

Impinj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.