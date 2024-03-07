Rhumbline Advisers Buys Shares of 59,791 Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Liberty Live Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $118,000.
Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $41.34.
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
