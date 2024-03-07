Rhumbline Advisers Buys Shares of 59,791 Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Liberty Live Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth about $118,000.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LLYVK opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.74. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,471,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 3,896,656 shares of company stock valued at $117,253,200 over the last three months.

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

