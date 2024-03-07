Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 254.7% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 114.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUFG opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.73. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

