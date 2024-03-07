Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Ambac Financial Group worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,789,000 after purchasing an additional 170,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,655,000 after acquiring an additional 177,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 28.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 480,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 1,426.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 913,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 853,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $683.27 million, a P/E ratio of 100.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

