Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,384 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Cimpress worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cimpress by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $626,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.64. Cimpress plc has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.99.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $921.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMPR. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cimpress from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

