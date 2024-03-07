Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of JELD-WEN worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 178.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 43,037 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,683,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 161,693 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 814,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,751.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roderick Wendt sold 10,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,558 shares in the company, valued at $9,060,604.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $1,036,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 814,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,751.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

