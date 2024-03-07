Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,204 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of BRP Group worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRP. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in BRP Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in BRP Group in the first quarter worth $1,882,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRP opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on BRP Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

