Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,696 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Myers Industries worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 18.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 450,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 69,231 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYE opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $789.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $191.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

