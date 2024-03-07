Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Artivion worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Artivion during the second quarter worth approximately $8,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 72,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $1,358,500.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,160,828.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 72,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $1,358,500.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,828.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 14,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $273,543.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,788 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Artivion stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.60 million, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

