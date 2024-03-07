Richard P. Mckenney Sells 50,000 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $50.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Unum Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

