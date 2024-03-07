Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.69. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Riskified shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 750,957 shares.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RSKD. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays lowered Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.
Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.
